Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Energy Services, Inc. serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. The world’s energy producers rely on them for the services, tools, equipment and exceptionally trained personnel needed to develop and produce oil and gas. Superior Energy has a history of developing specialized tools and technologies designed to meet customer needs. In its earliest days, the company pioneered the use of rigless plugging and abandonment services. Since then, Superior has been on the leading edge of a number of developments that benefit oil and gas producers throughout the life cycle of the well. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Gabelli cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Superior Energy Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.62 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.70.

SPN stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $202.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.35 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

