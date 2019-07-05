TD Securities Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$34.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Empire from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Empire from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.81.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$33.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50. Empire has a twelve month low of C$22.38 and a twelve month high of C$33.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

