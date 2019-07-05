Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.72 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

