Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

