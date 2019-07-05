Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $225.00 price target by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities set a $369.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.97.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.10. 6,951,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,039,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.62. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.08, for a total transaction of $3,586,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,839,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,937.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,086 shares of company stock worth $29,308,216. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,496,000 after buying an additional 59,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,413.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.