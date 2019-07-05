Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $158.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $158.00 price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities set a $369.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $234.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.62. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $6,089,698.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,937.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,086 shares of company stock worth $29,308,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 89.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,496,000 after buying an additional 59,736 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,413.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

