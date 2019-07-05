Tesla’s (TSLA) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a $347.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.27.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $234.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.55. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 102,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $3,352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,098 shares in the company, valued at $68,415,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,086 shares of company stock worth $29,308,216 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,949,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 82.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 753,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,972,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Tesla by 200.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $134,646,000 after acquiring an additional 321,112 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $79,472,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $55,972,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

