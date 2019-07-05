Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a positive rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

TBPH opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.76. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 2,631.71% and a negative net margin of 388.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donal O’connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,792.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 882.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

