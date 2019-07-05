Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE TPRE opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $995.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

