Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TPT stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Topps Tiles has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

