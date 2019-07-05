Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Trade Desk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.65.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $233.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $83.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 121.79, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.70, for a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,025,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,817.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $36,838,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,239,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,890,000 after acquiring an additional 643,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,026,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,226,000 after acquiring an additional 460,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after acquiring an additional 414,136 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $42,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $36,560,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.