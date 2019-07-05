TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

TUI stock remained flat at $$9.41 during trading on Friday. TUI has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

