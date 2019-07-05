UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,630 ($21.30) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,534.57 ($20.05).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,639 ($21.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,648.80 ($21.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,572.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, with a total value of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). In the last three months, insiders have bought 474 shares of company stock worth $742,847.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

