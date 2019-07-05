UBS Group Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €123.05 ($143.08).

Siemens stock opened at €105.54 ($122.72) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €104.86. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

