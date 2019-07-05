United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

UCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

UCBI opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.03 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

