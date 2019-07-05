United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UMC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.78.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 44,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Read More: Trading on Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.