United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

USM stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 4,703 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $226,543.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,948.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,839.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,588. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

