United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $98.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush set a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.30.

Shares of UTHR opened at $81.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 67,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

