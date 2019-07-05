ValuEngine Downgrades AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGCO to $76.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36. AGCO has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $3,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 473,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,919,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,254.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in AGCO by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AGCO by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in AGCO by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

