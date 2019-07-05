ValuEngine Lowers CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CA BANCORP/SH stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.65. CA BANCORP/SH has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. CA BANCORP/SH had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

CA BANCORP/SH Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

