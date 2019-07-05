ValuEngine Lowers Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Community West Bancshares stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 79,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

