ValuEngine Lowers Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corecivic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corecivic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Corecivic alerts:

CXW stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corecivic has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.21.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.75 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corecivic will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 569,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 247,077 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,556,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,135,000 after purchasing an additional 225,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.