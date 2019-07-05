ValuEngine Lowers Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Crossamerica Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Crossamerica Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

CAPL opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $550.42 million, a PE ratio of 145.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80. Crossamerica Partners has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.