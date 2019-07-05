ValuEngine Lowers El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered El Pollo LoCo from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 89,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 92,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 155,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

