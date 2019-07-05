ValuEngine Lowers Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Good Times Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Good Times Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Good Times Restaurants worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, small box' restaurant concept.

