ValuEngine Lowers Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

