ValuEngine Lowers Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $108.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.07. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bank stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 7.46% of Meridian Bank worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

