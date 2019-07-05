ValuEngine Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,284 shares of company stock worth $23,600,525. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.