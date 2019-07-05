ValuEngine Lowers Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SFL. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ship Finance International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ship Finance International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

NYSE:SFL opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.