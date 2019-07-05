ValuEngine Lowers Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,880,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 789,983 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 373,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 79,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

