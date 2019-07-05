ValuEngine Lowers Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cascend Securities started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $105.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.82 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $112.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

