Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded by Buckingham Research to Buy

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $20.46 on Monday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 76.15% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 7,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $140,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 958.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 48,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

