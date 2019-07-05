Van Heyningen Martin Kits Sells 1,050 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $11,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $25,154.40.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.06 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

