Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will announce sales of $325.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.00 million and the highest is $328.20 million. Vectrus posted sales of $321.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $325.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 4.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 646,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 236,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 234,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

VEC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 61,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,901. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $469.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

