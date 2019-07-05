Vertical Research Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $993,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

