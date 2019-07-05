VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Raised to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $24.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VICI Properties to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 87.48, a quick ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 62.92%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 226.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4,337.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

