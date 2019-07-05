Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Insider Sells $44,409.98 in Stock

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $44,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Viewray Inc has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.82% and a negative return on equity of 71.16%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Viewray by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Viewray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Viewray by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Viewray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Viewray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Viewray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viewray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

