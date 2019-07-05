VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $68.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

