Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 175 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 160 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a SEK 127 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 185 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 159.55.

Get Volvo alerts:

Shares of STO:VOLV-B opened at SEK 147.20 on Monday. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 141.47.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.