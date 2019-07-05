Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €9.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC set a €10.10 ($11.74) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.61 ($11.18).

Shares of Deutz stock opened at €8.64 ($10.05) on Tuesday. Deutz has a twelve month low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

