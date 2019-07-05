Warburg Research Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €63.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FIE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($58.72) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.59 ($69.29).

FIE opened at €66.50 ($77.33) on Tuesday. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.14.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

