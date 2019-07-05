Warburg Research Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) a €1.45 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €1.45 ($1.69) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Baader Bank set a €1.90 ($2.21) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.60 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.07 ($2.41).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €1.42 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.16 million and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.43. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52-week low of €1.25 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of €2.66 ($3.09).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

