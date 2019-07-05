Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of WERN opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $14,090,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 572,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after buying an additional 200,088 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 115,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 103,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

