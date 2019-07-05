Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Receives C$5.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE WDO traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.48. 485,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,192. The company has a market capitalization of $746.66 million and a PE ratio of 36.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.01. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.