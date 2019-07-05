Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) versus Shinhan Financial Group (NASDAQ:SHG) Head to Head Review

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and Shinhan Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Shinhan Financial Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.94%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Shinhan Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Shinhan Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $199.87 million 8.40 $71.56 million N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group $12.61 billion 1.42 $2.87 billion $11.97 3.17

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 37.12% 12.03% 1.33% Shinhan Financial Group 18.62% 12.82% 0.99%

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Shinhan Financial Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

