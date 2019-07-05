Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given a $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLK. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Nomura cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.82 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.21.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $112.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.44). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,269,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,970,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,597,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,187,000 after buying an additional 422,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 822,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after buying an additional 255,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,294,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

