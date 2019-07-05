Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 167,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 187,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 387,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 102,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

