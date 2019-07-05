WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Set at $68.00 by Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) has been given a $68.00 target price by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. 120,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.64%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WNS will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in WNS by 2.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,810,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,265,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 7.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,205,000 after purchasing an additional 131,093 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WNS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,501,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WNS by 74.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,457,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 622,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in WNS by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 911,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 151,130 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.