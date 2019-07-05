Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

XNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $111.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 12,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $377,586.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 14,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $436,430.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 49.2% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 325,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 107,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 119,347 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

