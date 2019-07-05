Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce sales of $345.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.50 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $319.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,480.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.32 per share, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at $641,977.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 268,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 375,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 78,094 shares during the last quarter.

PLAY stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. 1,099,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,337. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

